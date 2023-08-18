12 About Movies: Top 5 of the year so far
We’re over halfway through the year - here are some of our favorites!
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Welcome to another edition of 12 About Movies! This week Tyler and Todd change up the template and break down their top five favorite films of the year thus far. Hear about impossible missions, knocks at cabins, and asteroid cities.
Tyler’s Picks:
5. Shin Kamen Rider
4. Showing Up
3. Knock at the Cabin
2. Blackberry
1. John Wick 4 / Asteroid City
Todd’s Picks:
5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
3. Asteroid City
2. The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
1. They Cloned Tyrone
PREVIOUSLY ON 12 ABOUT MOVIES
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.