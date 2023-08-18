12 About Movies: Top 5 of the year so far

We’re over halfway through the year - here are some of our favorites!
By Todd Densmore
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Welcome to another edition of 12 About Movies! This week Tyler and Todd change up the template and break down their top five favorite films of the year thus far. Hear about impossible missions, knocks at cabins, and asteroid cities.

Tyler’s Picks:

5. Shin Kamen Rider

4. Showing Up

3. Knock at the Cabin

2. Blackberry

1. John Wick 4 / Asteroid City

Todd’s Picks:

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

3. Asteroid City

2. The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

1. They Cloned Tyrone

PREVIOUSLY ON 12 ABOUT MOVIES
Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles

12 About Movies- Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles.
Breaking down what’s new to streaming and in the theaters
Photographer Tyler Britt and Assignment Desk Manager Todd Densmore are usually behind the...

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Justin Lee Godsey, 26, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge on Thursday.

Henrico man pleads guilty to $870,000 sneaker fraud

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Henrico man pleaded guilty to wire fraud after scamming customers through his online sneaker business Thursday.

Chesterfield

The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

1 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Chesterfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Police say the crash happened on Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday.

News

Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

1 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Chesterfield

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Just before 4:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Ladue Road.

Latest News

Virginia Mercury

A tattooist in Park City, Utah.

Virginia increases training requirements for students in tattoo schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MEGHAN MCINTYRE
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia students seeking a tattooing license through a school will have to undergo more hours of training following regulatory changes.

News to Know

Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Watch Live: 12News Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Man indicted in murder of Richmond Fire Lieutenant | Casino referendum put on hold again | Partly sunny skies

Richmond

Dozens gathered outside the bingo hall on Thursday advocating for the jobs a casino will bring...

Group in favor of Richmond casino protest outside bingo hall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Dozens protested outside Pop’s Bingo World on Richmond’s southside Thursday afternoon demanding a casino be brought to Richmond for the jobs that will come along with it.

Richmond

Dozens protested outside Pop’s Bingo World on Richmond’s southside Thursday afternoon,...

Group in favor of Richmond casino protest outside bingo hall

Updated: 12 hours ago

Richmond

Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.

One dead after crash involving motorcycle on Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Police are investigating a “traffic fatality” that happened in the City of Richmond Thursday morning.

Virginia Mercury

The campaign of Democrat Jessica Anderson, who is running against Del. Amanda Batten, R-James...

After bashing GOP rival’s doughnut dropoffs, Democrat sent political email to school staff

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Graham Moomaw
A Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates sent a mass political email to the Williamsburg-James City County school division where she works shortly after criticizing her Republican opponent for dropping off campaign-funded doughnuts at some of the same schools.