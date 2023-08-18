12 About Movies: Top 5 of the year so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Welcome to another edition of 12 About Movies! This week Tyler and Todd change up the template and break down their top five favorite films of the year thus far. Hear about impossible missions, knocks at cabins, and asteroid cities.

Tyler’s Picks:

5. Shin Kamen Rider

4. Showing Up

3. Knock at the Cabin

2. Blackberry

1. John Wick 4 / Asteroid City

Todd’s Picks:

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

3. Asteroid City

2. The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

1. They Cloned Tyrone

