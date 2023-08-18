1 dead, 2 hurt after Chesterfield crash overnight

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Chesterfield overnight.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., police were called to a single-vehicle crash along Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive.

Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

A female passenger died at the scene, and two other occupants were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until the family is notified.

