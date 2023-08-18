Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 dead, 2 hurt after Chesterfield crash overnight

The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Chesterfield overnight.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., police were called to a single-vehicle crash along Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive.

Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

A female passenger died at the scene, and two other occupants were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until the family is notified.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

