1 dead, 2 hurt after Chesterfield crash overnight
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Chesterfield overnight.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m., police were called to a single-vehicle crash along Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive.
Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
A female passenger died at the scene, and two other occupants were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are withholding the victim’s identity until the family is notified.
