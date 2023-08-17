Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Two people are in police custody after a deadly road-rage shooting outside the Warsaw Village Shopping Center.
- A woman is expected to survive after being shot multiple times near I-64.
- Virginia State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of an inmate who escaped from a Henrico hospital over the weekend.
- RPS is urging parents to make sure students are up-to-date on immunizations before school starts.
- Today’s forecast consists of heat and humidity, with a chance for hit-or-miss storms. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.