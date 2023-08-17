Thursday Forecast: Hot & humid with afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot but much less humid Friday & Saturday. Dry stretch Friday through early next week.

Thursday: A shower is possible this morning. Partly sunny and muggy with hit-or-miss showers and storms midday through this evening. Best rain chances along and east of I-95. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals: tenth to a half inch possible)

Friday: Mostly sunny with a BIG drop in humidity during the day. Highs around 90°.

Saturday: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hotter and a bit more humid. Lows in the mid-60s, highs around 90°.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70°, highs close to 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.