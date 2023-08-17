Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
Sophomore becomes first female to start on Deep Run High School football team
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Reward offered to help find inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting off I-64

Latest News

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Brothers plead guilty in 2022 Chesterfield homicide
Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody