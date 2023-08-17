Your Money with Carlson Financial
State budget talks could resume next week

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State budget negotiators could return to Richmond next week, for their first face-to-face meeting in weeks.

The House and Senate are still at odds over how to spend more than $3 billion.

This week, the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee sent a letter to the leaders of Senate Finance Committee calling for new talks to begin Monday.

Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) said the budget cannot be finalized through “shuttle diplomacy.”

The full money committees meet with Governor Glenn Youngkin Wednesday, and Knight said he hopes negotiators can reach agreement by then.

