Richmond Public Schools focusing on love and improving attendance this school year

Richmond students are about to walk into the classroom for the first time since a tragic ending to their last school year.

A mass shooting at Huguenot High’s graduation broke the hearts of students, staff and families. Richmond Public Schools is emphasizing the support there for kids this year, as they want to ensure everyone is on the path to success.

“Our motto at RPS is to teach, lead and serve with love. And really, that comes down to treating every single one of our kids as if they were your own,” RPS superintendent Jason Kamras said.

The theme for RPS this year is “We love you.” It’s a motto to boost morale, which includes increasing attendance.

Kamras says attendance numbers have been a bigger problem recently.

“We really wanted to be as creative as possible. We’re going to kids’ houses to pick them up. If they’re not showing up,” Kamras said. “We’ve got all kinds of attendance incentives. We’re really working with families to try to remove any barriers that they may have to get their kids to school.”

The state recently announced chronic absenteeism will again be a factor in school accreditation. In the last school year, around 22% of students missed 10 or more days of class.

Kamras hopes some new programs will entice students.

“Really exciting electives for all of our kids at the elementary level, and the middle and high school level art and music and STEM, all kinds of things that, honestly, a lot of kids haven’t had exposure to over the last couple of years,” Kamras said.

Kamras says there will also be a new department and support for students who are English learners. He says this came from community feedback, comprised of members who tried to find the best recommendations for the division.

“There will be more support, particularly at the high school level, to help young people who recently come to the country may not speak English, may not have had a full education in their home country. We want to help them get up to speed and graduate on time,” Kamras said.

All of the efforts are a push to get students in the classroom, emphasizing love and support to make students want to be in the building at school.

“I believe firmly that if we are able to demonstrate that for all of our kids, so many of the other challenges that we face, whether it’s bullying, or gun violence, or whatever the case may be, will actually melt away,” Kamras said. “Because at its core, healthy kids who feel loved and supported and nurtured are almost certainly going to do all the right things, make the positive choices that we want them to make.”

Richmond students return to school Monday, Aug. 21. Kamras says he wants every kid to show up then and each day after that.

