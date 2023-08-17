Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81

Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Richmond man was killed in a crash on I-81 that backed up traffic for hours Wednesday.

William Lawrance Towns, 61, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup, slowed for traffic and was hit from behind with a tractor-trailer. Towns died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 3:31 p.m. at mile marker 163 southbound, with eight vehicles involved in the crash. There is no word yet regarding further injuries.

Traffic was backed up at least ten miles for several hours, according to police.

