Recent highway shootings trigger concerns among drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Concerns are growing among Virginia drivers after four highway shootings this month.

New details in two road rage shootings in the last 24 hours.

18-year-old James Anthony Barnes is being extradited to Richmond County after a woman was shot to death while driving along Route 360 in Warsaw. He was captured after a police chase in South Carolina overnight. Barnes faces a murder charge.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in an apparent road rage shooting in eastern Henrico.

A woman said she was shot by a driver who had been tailgating her on Interstate 64. She’s expected to recover.

The advice we can give you from safety experts is when an angry driver confronts you. You need to think about de-escalating the situation.

That means avoid eye contact, don’t make hand gestures and do your best to get out of the way.

“Luckily, nobody else was around and got hurt,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said. “There could have been another vehicle around, or maybe even a house by that exit, and it could have been really bad.”

Three of the four highway shootings over the past month have been deadly, and three of them were linked to road rage.

“The road rage incidents, in some cases, neither party is usually 100% not at fault,” Shehan said. “Something happens, and then it escalates and continues like that.”

On Aug. 1, 19-year-old T’miya Murphy of Chesterfield was shot and killed while driving on I-85 in Dinwiddie.

State police are not saying this was a road rage case, but they believe it was random.

Then Wednesday, a woman was shot and killed in Richmond County after an altercation between vehicles.

Hours later, another shooting in Henrico where a woman was shot multiple times while trying to get out of the way of a tailgater on I-64.

In Newport News, a man was shot and killed while driving on I-664 that night.

“Remove yourself if you can. If somebody is behind you, they’re tailgating you, good chance for you to get over,” AAA spokesman Morgan Dean said. “Let them pass. Don’t engage, don’t make that eye contact let them go right on by. If you do feel that they are posing a real threat on the roadway, that would be the time to make a phone call to police.”

Data from AAA shows that nearly 80% of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage at least once within the last month.

They said every roadway incident is different and urged every driver to do what they can to stay calm while driving.

“We never know what’s going on with somebody else but removing ourselves from the situation is the best possible thing we can do,” Dean said.

State police are urging if you ever feel unsafe on the roads to call #777 on your cell phone or 911.

All of these shootings remain under investigation.

