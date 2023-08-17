Purple Heart recipient gets keys to mortgage-free Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A home fit for a hero.

Retired Army Specialist Eric Sabath received the keys to his new South Richmond home Thursday morning.

As long as he lives here, he won’t ever have to worry about a mortgage.

Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation took care of it for him.

Sabath served three years in the army and received a Purple Heart for his service to Afghanistan.

He and his wife are looking forward to putting roots here.

“Instead of just wondering what’s tomorrow, we kind of plan towards tomorrow instead of just not knowing what’s next I can actually look forward and formulate some kind of plan,” Sabath said. “The stability it brings is just amazing.”

So far-- the Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded 4-hundred mortgage-free homes in all 50 states.

