Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Portion of Arthur Ashe Boulevard closed due to “traffic fatality”

Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a “traffic fatality” that happened in the City of Richmond Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Richmond Police received a call about a crash resulting in personal injury on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

Police say Arthur Ashe Boulevard is closed between Robin Hood Road and Leigh Street.

There’s no word when the area will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
Sophomore becomes first female to start on Deep Run High School football team
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Reward offered to help find inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
Henrico Fire crews were called to Battery Drive just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning for a...
Woman found dead after shed fire in East Highland Park

Latest News

Crews responded to a fire at The Deuce Restaurant at 6:15 a.m.
Fire damages restaurant in Jackson Ward
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
James Barnes and his passenger were arrested after a police pursuit ended in South Carolina.
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody