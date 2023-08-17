Portion of Arthur Ashe Boulevard closed due to “traffic fatality”

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a “traffic fatality” that happened in the City of Richmond Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Richmond Police received a call about a crash resulting in personal injury on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

Police say Arthur Ashe Boulevard is closed between Robin Hood Road and Leigh Street.

There’s no word when the area will reopen.

