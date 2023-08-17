Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Organ donor preparing for 2nd donation for National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month

“I believe that’s my calling and my purpose.. is to be a giver.”
August is National Multi-Ethnic Donor Awareness Month.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thousands of people are now waiting for a second chance at life. That’s why organ donation is so important.

There is a specific need for donors in minority communities.

That’s why August is National Multi-Ethnic Donor Awareness Month.

“I wanted to be an organ donor to save someone’s life,” said Christopher Woody, an organ donor.

Woody says he’s a giver.

“You have to know your calling and your purpose in life, and I believe that’s my calling and my purpose.. is to be a giver,” said Woody.

In 2013, a family member of Woody’s needed a kidney, and he was the only match. This started his journey of being an organ donor, and he hasn’t stopped giving.

“Right now, I’m in the process of doing my second organ donation. Which I’ll be donating 40% of my kidney to a child,” said Woody.

100,000 people are currently on the national transplant waiting list.

2,400 of them are Virginians. 60% of those waiting nationally are racial and ethnic minorities.

That’s why Donate Life is using August to highlight the need for donors in a community with disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

All contributors to organ failure and especially kidney failure.

“One of the biggest organs that are needed in the African American community is kidneys,” said Woody.

African Americans are three times more likely, and Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely to have kidney failure than white Americans.

Donate Life wants to educate people on the need for more organ, eye and tissue donors within multicultural communities. The goal: encourage more donors to sign up.

“I believe if you want to be an organ donator, sign up at Donate Life Virginia dot org. You can also apply at your local DMV,” said Woody.

Not only will this be Woody’s second time donating a piece of himself, but he’s also already planned to give one last piece.

“I’ll be donating bone marrow. Organ donation not only saves one life, but it saves two. One person gets removed off the list, and another person moves up in the list,” said Woody.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
Sophomore becomes first female to start on Deep Run High School football team
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting off I-64
Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
1 person dead after crash involving motorcycle on Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Latest News

For the past three years, anyone enrolled in Medicaid was allowed to keep their coverage...
As Medicaid review continues, many Virginians have lost coverage for procedural reasons
On Thursday, there will be two clinics happening for students to get their required shots...
RPS urges parents to make sure students are up-to-date on immunizations
COVID is not over. In fact, there is a new strain you need to know about.
New COVID subvariant hits Central Va as students head back to school
Stats show over 30% of Americans have used a dating app.
Looking for a date online? Social media expert shares tips to stay safe