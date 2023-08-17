Your Money with Carlson Financial
No Limit Towing owner facing felony grand larceny charges turns herself in

Sherral Crawley is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday on four auto theft charges and obtaining money by false pretenses.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Sherral Crawley, the owner of No Limit Towing LLC, turned herself in on Thursday, police confirmed with NBC12.

Richmond police began investigating Crawley after detectives started looking into complaints about illegal towing practices but say their investigation revealed she was up to a much more malicious scheme.

Detectives say a news story aired back in March by On Your Side Investigators encouraged them to start digging after several alleged victims called and emailed NBC12 asking for help when their cars were towed, and they could not get them back.

Detectives found that No Limit Towing had been engaging in malicious, illegal towing practices, and Crawley had actually stolen several vehicles.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Richmond Police raided the business and seized boxes of records and other evidence while executing a search warrant.

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.(WWBT)

According to Richmond jail records, Crawley was booked at noon on Aug. 17. She is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday on four auto theft charges and obtaining money by false pretenses.

When the news broke, Crawley reached out to 12 On Your Side that day, saying all allegations against her were false. She also said she was unaware police were looking for her.

Sgt. Nicholas Castrinos says they still have documentation for 70 vehicles that may have been stolen, so more alleged victims may still be out there, and this investigation will likely span beyond Richmond city limits.

