Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘My seatbelt saved my life’: Man, his cat survive fiery crash that killed 3 others

By Dakota News Now staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Officials in South Dakota said three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 90 on Monday. One man who survived credits his seatbelt for saving his life.

Sheldon Tulio was on his way to his home in Sioux Falls after what he assumed would be an uneventful visit to the vet for his cat.

That’s when he got caught in the crash.

Tulio said he was following a white pickup truck when it swerved. He said the next thing he knew, he was hit by another vehicle, which caused his Jeep to roll off the road.

“I think two or three times we rolled before I realized what the heck was happening,” he said.

Tulio said the scene he witnessed was devastating.

“When I got out, and looked behind me, it was flames taller than my houses. That was one thing I worried about the most was, ‘Did these people get out okay?” he said.

The crash left Tulio with not just bruises and cuts but also questions.

“It’s so difficult to understand and know that for some reason I was able to walk away,” he said.

Tulio and his cat were miraculously both able to walk away relatively unscathed. He said it’s all thanks to his seatbelt.

“Without my seatbelt, I wouldn’t be here right now, from what the highway patrolman said,” he said.

Tulio said the near-death experience has given him new appreciation for getting to live another day.

“I want to say thank you to all the people that came, stopped their cars, and ran toward the scene to be able to help whoever they could,” he said. “To the first responders that came, I appreciate everything they did.”

Tulio said the crash isn’t something he’s soon to forget. He said he wants to urge others to be as safe as they can behind the wheel.

“If it wasn’t for my Jeep constantly pinging me that, ‘Hey, got to get your seatbelt on,’ I don’t think I would have always had that thought, just subconsciously to always put it on every time I got in the vehicle,” he said. “If there are people out there who don’t wear it, I implore you to please wear it, it saved my life, and it could save yours, a friend’s, and a family member’s.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
Sophomore becomes first female to start on Deep Run High School football team
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the...
Road-rage incident turned deadly shooting in Richmond County
Hopewell Police say Ashley Berry was shot and killed Thursday (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
Hopewell man indicted on 2019 murder of Richmond Fire Lieutenant
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire