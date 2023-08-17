Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man critically injured after shooting at Quality Inn

Shortly after midnight, officers received calls about a shooting at the motel on South Crater...
Shortly after midnight, officers received calls about a shooting at the motel on South Crater Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Prince George Quality Inn overnight.

Shortly after midnight, officers received calls about a shooting at the motel on South Crater Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center before being flown to VCU Medical Center for emergency care.

Police say the victim is now in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers arrested a suspect.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

