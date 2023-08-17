Fire damages restaurant in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A restaurant in Richmond’s Jackson suffered damages from a fire Thursday morning.

At 6:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at The Deuce restaurant on N 2nd Street next to the Hippodrome.

When crews arrived, they found the second floor of the restaurant on fire.

It took fire crews over 20 minutes to contain the fire, according to officials.

Officials also say the restaurant suffered partial damage, and the Hippodrome also had minor heat damage.

No one was injured, and officials say nobody was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

