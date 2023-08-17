Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
Sophomore becomes first female to start on Deep Run High School football team
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Reward offered to help find inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting off I-64

Latest News

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the...
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
1 person dead after crash involving motorcycle on Arthur Ashe Boulevard