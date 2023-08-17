Brothers plead guilty in 2022 Chesterfield homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -An adult and a teen plead guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in connection to a May 2022 homicide.

18-year-old Valentino Battle and his 16-year-old brother both appeared in the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to plead guilty to multiple charges related to the shooting death of Tyjuan Coleman.

On May 12, 2022, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in Timsberry Circle. Once on scene, officers found Coleman, 20, shot multiple times during an apparent drug deal inside a vehicle.

The brothers were each convicted of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. They will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

A third man, 22-year-old Zziwa Mukeere, also faces charges related to Coleman’s death. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

