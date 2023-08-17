Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires

More than a hundred people have died and thousands more have been displaced.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii Monday to see the damage from the deadly wildfires on Maui.

The White House said the Bidens will meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials.

“So, he can meet with the governor and see firsthand just really the tragic impact that this this fire has had on these communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell who will be traveling with the president.

So far, more than a hundred people have died and thousands more have been displaced since fires scorched more than 2100 acres on the island of Maui.

On Tuesday, the president said, “Every asset they need will be there for them. And we’ll be there in Maui as long as it takes.”

President Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration to give Hawaii initial aid. The White House said the federal government will also repay Hawaii to repair and rebuild Maui. The president is also calling on Congress to give the state an additional $13 billion.

“We are going to need continuity of support and effort and that is what I expect the president to understand when he comes to see for himself on Monday,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

Yet, the president has been criticized by Republicans for not being prepared to deal with the fires and for not speaking up immediately about the tragedy.

On social media, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote, “Joe Biden: Send more billions to Ukraine! No comment for Maui.”

Criswell said that President Biden did not want to go to Hawaii right away because he did not want to disrupt the search and rescue efforts. She also added there will be plenty of time to analyze what contributed to the wildfires happening in the first place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
Sophomore becomes first female to start on Deep Run High School football team
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting off I-64
Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
1 person dead after crash involving motorcycle on Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Latest News

Retired Army Specialist Eric Sabath got the keys to his new South Richmond home.
Purple Heart recipient gets keys to mortgage-free Richmond home
Sherral Crawley is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday on four auto theft charges and obtaining money...
No Limit Towing owner facing felony grand larceny charges turns herself in
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold sandwiches to spare his team from using the...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
So far, Richmond Police have handed out 100 summons during the "360 Blitz."
‘360 Blitz’ underway with goal of ‘getting people home safely’
Sherral Crawley, the owner of No Limit Towing LLC, turned herself in on Thursday, police...
Owner of 'No Limit Towing' surrenders to police