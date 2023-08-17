‘360 Blitz’ underway with goal of ‘getting people home safely’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Across Virginia, law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols along U.S. 360 as part of a week-long enforcement effort called “360 Blitz,” which aims to keep everyone safe on the road.

“Getting people home safely is the goal of this initiative,” Major Ronnie Armstead said. “Slow down, obey the speed limits, and please do not drive impaired.”

Major Armstead said they hope to reduce roadway fatalities through this enforcement effort.

“RPD and our partners have been proactively monitoring drivers in an attempt to reduce vehicle crashes, pedestrian fatalities and injuries by distracted and speeding drivers,” said Major Armstead.

Richmond Police is partnering with other law enforcement agencies for the “360 Blitz,” including:

Chesterfield County Police

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Henrico County Police

Danville Police Department

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office

South Boston Police Department

Virginia State Police

Major Armstead said Hull Street had been a hot spot for crashes in Richmond.

“By the numbers in the City of Richmond, Hull Street has been where most crashes occurred,” said Major Armstead. “The number of vehicle crashes have increased over the years.”

In 2021, Richmond Police said 284 crashes happened along Hull Street. This number went up to 301 in 2022.

“Any increase in numbers definitely concerns us because the goal is to have a reduction,” he said.

Since the ‘360 Blitz’ start on Aug. 11, Major Armstead said 100 summons have been handed out in Richmond.

“100 summons have been issued in the Metro Richmond area for speed driving, reckless driving, seatbelt violations, and hands-free violations,” said Major Armstead.

Through these blitzes, Richmond Police hope they can change drivers’ habits behind the wheel.

“We’re asking the public to slow down, obey the speed limit, do not drive impaired, do not drive distracted, put your cell phone down. It can wait,” said Major Armstead.

