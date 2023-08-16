Woman found dead after garage fire in East Highland Park
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was found dead after a garage fire in eastern Henrico early Wednesday morning.
Henrico Fire crews responded to Battery Drive in the East Highland Park neighborhood just before 6 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found a detached garage behind the home on fire.
Henrico Fire confirms that they found one victim, a woman in her 50s who did not survive.
Fire officials believe the fire was accidental, but an investigation remains ongoing.
