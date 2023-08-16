Woman found dead after garage fire in East Highland Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was found dead after a garage fire in eastern Henrico early Wednesday morning.

Henrico Fire crews responded to Battery Drive in the East Highland Park neighborhood just before 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage behind the home on fire.

Henrico Fire confirms that they found one victim, a woman in her 50s who did not survive.

Fire officials believe the fire was accidental, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.