Wednesday Forecast: Lower humidity! Warm and partly sunny

Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry with plenty of sun into early next week.

First Alert: An extended dry stretch is expected starting Wednesday and lasting 7 to 14 days with little to no rain expected.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A slight drop in humidity! *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A sunrise shower is possible. Slight chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 90.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Tracking the chance of a morning shower. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

