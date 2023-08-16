Watch Live: 12News Today
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Funeral services will be held today for fallen Chesterfield Firefighter Captain Jason Ware. Last Friday, Captain Ware died in a car crash while on his way to work.
- After nearly four years, a man is charged in the shooting death of Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry.
- Richmond casino referendum put on hold again as a group seeks to sue city council.
- Today’s forecast consists of lower humidity with partly sunny skies. Full forecast >
