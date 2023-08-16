Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Funeral services will be held today for fallen Chesterfield Firefighter Captain Jason Ware. Last Friday, Captain Ware died in a car crash while on his way to work.
  • After nearly four years, a man is charged in the shooting death of Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry.
  • Richmond casino referendum put on hold again as a group seeks to sue city council.
  • Today’s forecast consists of lower humidity with partly sunny skies. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

