VCU expecting more than 4,500 first-year students during move-in

First-year students will move in on Aug. 18-19.
First-year students will move in on Aug. 18-19.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is expecting thousands of first-year students during move-in this weekend.

VCU says more than 4,500 first-year students will move into campus residence halls on Aug. 18-19.

On those days, VCU says heavy traffic is to be expected, and there will be limited parking.

Laurel Street will be closed between Grace and Main Streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Classes begin Tuesday, Aug. 22.

