Sinkhole repairs close all I-64 westbound lanes near Lexington

By VDOT
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A sinkhole on I-64 westbound at mile marker 53.8 has closed all westbound lanes between I-81 and exit 50.

The location is just past the Maury River bridges near Lexington in Rockbridge County.

Repairs are ongoing and are expected to last well into the night.

VDOT has closed I-81 exit 191 to westbound I-64. Traffic will detour to I-81 exit 150B, take Route 220 north and rejoin I-64 at I-64 exit 27.

Motorists trying to reach Lexington can use I-81 exit 188 at Route 60, or I-81 exit 195 at Route 11.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

