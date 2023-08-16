RPS urges parents to make sure students are up-to-date on immunizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before Richmond students head back to class for their first day of school on Aug. 21, leaders are urging parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on their shots required under Virginia code.

“Our job is to keep our students healthy and in school and ready to learn,” said Candiece Bourne, a nurse specialist with Richmond Public Schools. “It’s important to be able to prevent communicable diseases such as TDap, pertussis, and meningococcal.”

Under Virginia law, proof of vaccination is required to attend daycare, public and private schools.

There’s a key list of shots students going into kindergarten, seventh grade, and 12th grade will need to get.

Students going into kindergarten will need to get vaccines for DTaP, Hepatis A, MMR, Polio, and several others.

“Seventh graders, or students 12 and older, are required are required to get a TDap as well as a meningococcal vaccine,” said Bourne.

Those going into twelfth grade will also need to get a second dose of the Meningococcal vaccine, which will be one of the vaccines offered during in-school clinics over the first six weeks of the new school year.

“At some point in the first six weeks of school, Richmond Public Schools school health services team will be offering Tdap and Meningococcal to our middle and high school students in their school on a specific assigned date.”

All with a mission to make sure students are ready for the start of school and stay healthy.

“We want to make sure the more people that are vaccinated, the more likelihood we are able to prevent these diseases raising their ugly heads in our schools and communities,” Bourne said.

If your child still needs to get their required shots before the start of school, the following immunization clinics are planned for Aug. 17:

Richmond City Health District Cary Street office (400 E. Cary St.) from 1 - 4 pm. (To schedule an appointment, visit their website or call (804) 205-3501)

Creighton Resource Center (2150 Creighton Rd.) from 1:00 - 3:30 pm (No appointment required)

