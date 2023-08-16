Your Money with Carlson Financial
Road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting in Richmond County

Aug. 16, 2023
WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of the Food Lion Shopping Center.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened after a road-rage incident that escalated into a drive-by shooting.

Both vehicles were traveling west on Route 360 around the intersection at Hardee’s.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

