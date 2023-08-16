Reward offered to help find inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The search continues for an inmate who escaped a hospital in Henrico County on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Authorities say the inmate, 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, was in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center when he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward to help find him.

Roulack was last seen leaving a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes.

After notification of his disappearance, the hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Roulack is described as a Black male with black hair, and brown eyes, 5′8 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has four tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his right cheek, “Cut Throat,” another on his left arm that says “RIP ish,” and a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Roulack on one felony count of escape for an individual already in police custody.

Roulack, who also goes by Lil Nas, was transported from Greensville Correctional Center to St. Mary’s for medical treatment last week. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, he is serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run.

Since his disappearance, police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital. Those items were found in the street and a yard within walking distance of the hospital.

Police say he has been seen casually walking on Franklin Street in Henrico County’s Near West End. He is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and what appears to be either a white towel or sheet on his head and carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder.

State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols, and aviation are assisting with the ongoing search.

Anyone with information on Roulack or who has seen an individual fitting his description is encouraged to call the Virginia Department of Corrections at 877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or 911.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.