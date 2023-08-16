Your Money with Carlson Financial
Nick Offerman coming to Richmond this October

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman(WVLT)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Parks and Recreation” star and comedian Nick Offerman is coming to Richmond this October.

Offreman’s tour, NICK OFFERMAN: LIVE!, is making a stop at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27.

Offerman is an actor, author, humorist and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks & Recreation,” Karl Weathers in the FX series “Fargo” and Uncle Milty in “Pam and Tommy” on FX/Hulu. 

He narrates for the audiobook of Wendell Berry’s latest, “The Need to Be Whole,” and voices Beef Tobin in the FOX animated series “The Great North.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix or in person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

