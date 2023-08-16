Your Money with Carlson Financial
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of first giraffe calf in 4 years

The unnamed giraffe calf was born on Aug. 2, 2023.
(Richmond Metro Zoo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a boy! The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a male Reticulated giraffe earlier this month.

“He was born to parents Iris and Wakati on August 2, 2023, after a 15-month gestation. This is the first giraffe calf born at the zoo in nearly 4 years,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a statement.

The unnamed calf stands over six feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds!

Metro Richmond Zoo says this is Iris’ third calf.

Metro Richmond Zoo now offering online ticketing

“Mom and baby are doing well and can be seen at the zoo daily. They currently reside in a temporary holding area that can be viewed from the giraffe hill in the park. As the baby gets older, he will be introduced to the rest of the giraffe herd and move into the large habitat,” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

The Reticulated giraffe is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red list.

In the last 30 years, this species of giraffe has seen a 56% population decline in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

