Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Henrico teenager

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed a teenage girl in 2021.

On July 3, 2021, Henrico dispatchers received several calls about a shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl, later identified by her family as Jamirah Washington, succumbed to her injuries on the White Oak Village Shopping Center scene. Another victim, a male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two adults and one minor were charged in the shooting. One of the adults, Jihad Ruffin, was found guilty of three felony charges including second-degree murder.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor issued the following statement on the jury’s guilty verdicts of Ruffin:

“My commitment is to keep Henricoans safe, and this individual has now been convicted and will no longer be a danger to Henrico residents. With three felony convictions, I expect that Mr. Ruffin will face a severe sentence. I thank the jury for their attention, commitment, wisdom and verdicts. We were fortunate to have a videotape of the incident, which clearly demonstrated not only the horrific shooting and murder of an innocent teenager but the chaos and panic among the shoppers.”

Ruffin is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

