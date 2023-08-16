Chesterfield Kia owner frustrated after car was almost stolen twice in just days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield Kia owner is frustrated after her car was broken into twice within a few days at her apartment complex off of Old Bon Air Road.

“It’s the car I took my driver’s test in, and she’s been with me every step of the way since,” Melissa Caton said.

Caton said her Kia Soul she calls Rhonda, has been good to her ever since she’s been on the road.

“Rhonda has been with me through it all, and Rhonda doesn’t deserve this,” Caton said.

Over the last few weeks, someone has tried to steal Rhonda not once but twice.

“They both happened within less than a two-week span of each other,” Caton said.

Caton said the first break-in happened in late July.

“I was going to work on the weekend, and I was focused on other things. It wasn’t until my feet started crinkling on the glass on the ground that I realized that something had happened,” Caton said.

The back passenger window of her car was busted out, and someone had ripped out her ignition.

Caton said before this happened, she tried taking advantage of a coupon Kia had sent her in the mail for a steering wheel lock.

“It had been ordered and was on its way to me and evidently not quick enough because days later, my car was broken into,” Caton said.

With her car, disabled Caton patched up her window with tape until an auto shop was available to replace her window.

A few days later, on Aug. 10, someone tried to steal her car again.

“So the second time, they had ripped the covering off, climbed through the window, and attempted again to steal the car,” Caton said.

Caton said the cover of her car’s ignition had been ripped off this time.

Chesterfield Police say that night, three other cars were broken into at the Timbers Apartments complex, and at least two were Hyundais.

Already this year in Chesterfield, 47 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen, up from 13 this time last year.

Caton says she had been saving to buy a second car with her husband but said it might be time to let Rhonda go.

“Right now, I’m looking at needing another vehicle because I’m terrified that I’m going to bring my vehicle home, and a week later, I could be in the same position that I am again,” Caton said.

If you know anything about these break-ins, please call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748 -0660.

