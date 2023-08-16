Brookhaven official arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from minor, city says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation director has been fired after he was arrested for trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old, the city said.

On Tuesday, Patrick Nalley was arrested by Cobb County police in an internet sting operation where police pretended to be a teenage girl online. He went to meet what he thought was the girl at a Marietta apartment complex, court documents say. The attempted meeting happened during business hours while Nalley was driving a city-owned vehicle, the city said in a statement.

“Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day,” Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman said.

Nalley faces charges of child enticement and obscene internet contact with a child. His bond was set at $20,000 under several terms, including that he can’t have any contact with children under the age of 16, court documents show.

Nalley had been Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation director for three months. He passed several background checks and had no criminal record, the city said.

Nalley previously served as director of Recreation and Parks in Henrico County, Virginia, and director of Recreation, Tourism, and Cultural Development in Amherst County, Virginia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.