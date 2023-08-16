Your Money with Carlson Financial
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a resort fire that left three firefighters in need of dehydration treatment is mostly under control.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a resort fire that left three firefighters in need of dehydration treatment is mostly under control.

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on S. Ocean Boulevard.

Department spokesperson Capt. Jon Evans says the fire originated from the resort’s bowling alley.

Everyone inside the resort was evacuated. Evans says it is not clear if they will be allowed back inside Wednesday.

Video from a witness shows smoke coming from the resort earlier in the morning.

Credit: Tim Boswell

Evans says crews are now working on putting out hot spots. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Besides the three firefighters, no injuries have been reported. In a Facebook post, the department stated the treatment for the firefighters was “minor.”

Horry County Fire Rescue is also responding to the scene.

Crews are still working on putting out hot spots
Crews are still working on putting out hot spots (WMBF)
photo from the scene
photo from the scene(WMBF)

