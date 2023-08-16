18-year-old man killed in Fulton Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood Monday night.

Police say just after 7 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on Garber Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Aiden Minor of Henrico, shot to death in a side yard of a residence.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.