Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dreamin' Wild' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Zooey Deschanel and “Property Brothers” host Jonathan Scott are engaged.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday with the caption, “Forever starts now!!!”

According to People magazine, Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland.

He met Deschanel in 2019.

They were both filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings.

This will be Scott’s second marriage and Deschanel’s third.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
ESCAPED INMATE ON THE RUN - NASEEM ROULACK
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

Latest News

The man reportedly jumped out and started cursing and banging on Woodruff’s car.
Woman says she and her 10-year-old son were targeted in road rage incident after school
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released police body camera video related to...
Body camera video released from deadly police shooting in New Jersey
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
Former NFL player Michael Oher has filed a petition to end conservatorship. (Source: CNN/FAMILY...
Man whose story was featured in 'The Blind Side' suing over conservatorship