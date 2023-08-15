Woman uses own money to keep summer camp open for low income children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer camp can cost a fortune for those less fortunate. However, one woman is stepping in to help is making sure no kid is left without summer fun.

It’s part of the reason why Tanya Jackson opened “Kidz at Work” summer camp in Richmond…at no cost to parents.

" I started off with a young girls’ basketball team, and I said I want to take it to the next level. And so that’s why I started to have a program for the youth to keep them out of trouble.”

She turned an empty space in the Whitcomb court community Into a safe space for kids of all ages.

This year, however, she hit a roadblock.

‘Kidz at Work’ was not awarded a grant from the city to support her kids, ages 6 through 12.

But Tanya was determined to keep her word.

“I made a promise to the kids. The younger youth that I will have a summer camp program for them, so I have kids 6 through 19. So I’m funding this out of my own pocket.”

“Her resources are very limited, but it didn’t stop her from going ahead to do what her heart was set to do.”

With funds cut short...Tanya was left without a van to pick up some campers.

Now she and some volunteers use their own vehicles to carpool kids to and from camp.

Tanya says she has received some funding from donations and grants from RRHA and Richmond Parks and Rec, but most of the time, she finds herself dipping into her own wallet.

She’s doing whatever it takes to keep kids in the community safe.

“This is very important for the kids because you want to keep them off the street, keep them in a safe environment. "

Lenora White, who nominated Tanya.. Doesn’t know her very well..But she’s seen the impact her sacrifice has made on several families.

“Children need some structured activities. And I’m a strong component of recreation programs, so they need a time to relax and enjoy themselves and be kids.”

She couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of the nbc12 acts of kindness award.

The big surprise motivated her even more to follow her dreams of opening a new facility and getting a van.

“I have enough breakfast for the kids. But I will have to go out and buy lunch for the kids. So we’re busy. $300 and this $50, yes, we have a meal, and that would keep me from going in my pocket.”

Children’s joy and laughter within these four walls… Tanya says is truly a reward like no other.

“Coming here, this to put a smile on their face, that’s the touching in my heart. Just you can touch one child, the rest is going to fall in place.”

