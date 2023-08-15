Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Former president Donald Trump and several of his allies are headed to court; This comes after an indictment from Fulton County Georgia District Attorney’s office for trying to overturn the 2020 election.
- The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School heads to court facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting.
- The death toll surges to 99 killed in Maui wildfires as crews continue to search for missing people.
- Today will be hot and humid with scattered PM Storms. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.