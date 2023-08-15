Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Sophomore becomes first female on Deep Run High School football team

15-year-old Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Deep Run High School sophomore is breaking barriers out on the gridiron.

15-year-old Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.

It all started last year. Dutta says she previously played soccer but was looking for a change.

“I wasn’t doing any sports,” Dutta said. “I didn’t have anything to do, so I thought, ‘Why not join the football team?”

Dutta knew many of the players from her classes, so it wasn’t a tough transition.

Head coach Joe Mullinax talked with the players about bringing a female into a male-dominated sport.

He says Dutta fits in seamlessly.

“It’s not ‘Oh, there’s Malini, the girl on the football team,’” Mullinax said. “No, she’s on the football team, and there’s a difference. She’s earned her way just like any other player would earn their way. Any good things that happen to her this coming year and beyond it’s not cause we’re trying to get attention. It’s cause she’s earned it.”

This is not Coach Mullinax’s first time coaching a girl.

But he says Dutta stands out from the others.

“When I first met Malini, she said she wanted to be a guard,” Mullinax said. “She wanted to be an offensive lineman, and she wanted to go play in the trenches of a football game which is one of the most violent and aggressive areas that there are.”

Dutta is also making a difference off the field.

She started a sports injury prevention program called Par 4 Play, where she works with professionals on routines to keep players safe.

“Obviously, football has a lot of injuries during the season,” Dutta said. “There’s a lot of things that go on in between it. I wanted to figure it out and make a whole program for it.”

Coach Mullinax says he’s proud of the player Dutta’s become and the person she’s growing into.

She’s not only proving to the players that girls can do anything. She inspires Mullinax’s own daughters.

“The first person [my daughters] run up to is Malini,” Mullinax said. “They just think it’s so cool that there is a girl on the football team. They might not wind up being football players, but I would put her up there with a lot of other examples of showing that regardless of what you are, who you are, or what society says you are, you can be whatever you want to be if you’re willing to work at it. “

Dutta will be in the starting lineup when the Wildcats take on the Mechanicsville Mustangs for the season’s first game.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
ESCAPED INMATE ON THE RUN - NASEEM ROULACK
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

Latest News

Courtesy the City of Richmond
Richmond casino referendum on hold again as group looks to intervene
Parents posting first-day-of-school pictures of their school-aged children could be dangerous.
Posting first-day-of-school pictures can give predators too much information
Chesterfield Schools prepares to welcome students back to class on Aug. 21.
‘We’re over 99% staffed:’ Chesterfield superintendent discusses recruitment efforts for new school year
Hopewell Police say Ashley Berry was shot and killed Thursday (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
Hopewell man indicted on 2019 murder of Richmond Fire Lieutenant