Sophomore becomes first female on Deep Run High School football team

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Deep Run High School sophomore is breaking barriers out on the gridiron.

15-year-old Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.

It all started last year. Dutta says she previously played soccer but was looking for a change.

“I wasn’t doing any sports,” Dutta said. “I didn’t have anything to do, so I thought, ‘Why not join the football team?”

Dutta knew many of the players from her classes, so it wasn’t a tough transition.

Head coach Joe Mullinax talked with the players about bringing a female into a male-dominated sport.

He says Dutta fits in seamlessly.

“It’s not ‘Oh, there’s Malini, the girl on the football team,’” Mullinax said. “No, she’s on the football team, and there’s a difference. She’s earned her way just like any other player would earn their way. Any good things that happen to her this coming year and beyond it’s not cause we’re trying to get attention. It’s cause she’s earned it.”

This is not Coach Mullinax’s first time coaching a girl.

But he says Dutta stands out from the others.

“When I first met Malini, she said she wanted to be a guard,” Mullinax said. “She wanted to be an offensive lineman, and she wanted to go play in the trenches of a football game which is one of the most violent and aggressive areas that there are.”

Dutta is also making a difference off the field.

She started a sports injury prevention program called Par 4 Play, where she works with professionals on routines to keep players safe.

“Obviously, football has a lot of injuries during the season,” Dutta said. “There’s a lot of things that go on in between it. I wanted to figure it out and make a whole program for it.”

Coach Mullinax says he’s proud of the player Dutta’s become and the person she’s growing into.

She’s not only proving to the players that girls can do anything. She inspires Mullinax’s own daughters.

“The first person [my daughters] run up to is Malini,” Mullinax said. “They just think it’s so cool that there is a girl on the football team. They might not wind up being football players, but I would put her up there with a lot of other examples of showing that regardless of what you are, who you are, or what society says you are, you can be whatever you want to be if you’re willing to work at it. “

Dutta will be in the starting lineup when the Wildcats take on the Mechanicsville Mustangs for the season’s first game.

