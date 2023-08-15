Richmond casino referendum on hold again as group looks to intervene

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond’s second chance at getting a casino could be derailed yet again.

A judge granted an emergency order to suspend the casino referendum from being on the ballot this fall until there’s further litigation.

A group called Richmond Lodge No.1 of the Good Lions is suing over the city council’s decision to put the casino question up to voters again this fall.

An attorney with the group says they have to file a bunch of paperwork by 3 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 18, and then a judge will issue a final decision on where all this goes by next Wednesday.

The group claims to have a right to intervene in this referendum debate because the lodge makes most of its money off charitable gambling in south Richmond. They say the city establishing a casino would negatively affect their business there.

If the judge says this group can jump into this issue, we’re back to square one, and voters may not have that box on the ballot this fall.

Now, we’re waiting to hear from the city attorney about this decision.

