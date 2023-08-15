Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Richmond casino referendum on hold again as group looks to intervene

A group called Richmond Lodge No.1 of the Good Lions is suing over the city council’s decision to put the casino question up to voters again this fall.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond’s second chance at getting a casino could be derailed yet again.

A judge granted an emergency order to suspend the casino referendum from being on the ballot this fall until there’s further litigation.

A group called Richmond Lodge No.1 of the Good Lions is suing over the city council’s decision to put the casino question up to voters again this fall.

An attorney with the group says they have to file a bunch of paperwork by 3 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 18, and then a judge will issue a final decision on where all this goes by next Wednesday.

The group claims to have a right to intervene in this referendum debate because the lodge makes most of its money off charitable gambling in south Richmond. They say the city establishing a casino would negatively affect their business there.

If the judge says this group can jump into this issue, we’re back to square one, and voters may not have that box on the ballot this fall.

Now, we’re waiting to hear from the city attorney about this decision.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
ESCAPED INMATE ON THE RUN - NASEEM ROULACK
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

Latest News

New business helping people pay down their student loans
With student loan payments set to resume, some employers finding ways to help employees tackle debt
New business helping people pay down their student loans
A group called Richmond Lodge No.1 of the Good Lions is suing over the city council’s decision...
Richmond casino referendum on hold again as group looks to intervene
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
Central Virginia raises $23,500 to help Hawaii fire victims