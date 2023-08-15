Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty. (Credit: Torrey Scow/IG, Scow Family/YT, Wolf Entertainment/NBCUniversal, CNN Newsource)
By JEANNE MOOS
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Utah courtroom recently doubled as a nursery after a juror could not find anyone to watch her kids and had to bring her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her.

Torrey Scow says she was not excused from jury duty even though she had triplet babies and a toddler and no babysitter.

“I just knew it was gonna be a crap show so that’s why I’m like, ‘I’m gonna film some of this,’” she said.

Scow said she fed the kids “more snacks than they’ve ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet.”

At times, she said the triplets drowned out the judge’s questions to potential jurors but the worst was when they got tired of being in the wagon.

“That’s when they started screaming and they pooped,” she said.

Someone suggested the kids should also have their boxes ticked for their first jury duty summons.

A nice officer did supply them with toys and after about two and a half hours, they were dismissed.

