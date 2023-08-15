Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher at Richneck Elementary heads to court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School will head to court today.

Deja Taylor faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting because the gun the child used was allegedly hers.

She is expected to plead guilty today on a felony child neglect charge. She also faces another charge of child endangerment for recklessly storing a firearm, but that will likely be dropped.

Taylor was initially charged in April after her 6-year-old son admitted to shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in January.

Search warrants reveal that the child admitted to shooting his teacher and said, “I got my mom’s gun last night.”

According to police, the child brought the gun to school in his backpack.

Previously, Taylor pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in June for using marijuana while possessing a firearm.

She will now be sentenced on federal and state charges in October.

We don’t know the details of Taylor’s potential plea agreement, but according to Virginia law, she could face up to five years in prison on the felony child neglect charge and up to one year in jail on the misdemeanor firearm storage charge.

The plea hearing is set for 10 a.m. this morning in Newport News.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.