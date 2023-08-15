Man killed in Fulton Hill shooting
Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood Monday night.
Police say just after 7 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on Garber Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.
Police have not yet released any information about a suspect.
Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.