Man dies in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood

Richmond police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood.
Richmond police say a man has died after a shooting in the city's Fulton Hill neighborhood.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood.

On Aug. 14, around 7:17 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Garber Street on the report of a person shot.

On scene, officers found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

