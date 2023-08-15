Man charged in Thanksgiving shooting death of Richmond Fire Lieutenant

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is charged with murder in the 2019 Thanksgiving shooting death of a Richmond Fire Lieutenant.

That evening, officers responded to a call for shots fired and a person who had been shot on Sunnyside Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Ashley Nichole Berry, 33, of Chesterfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Berry was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The day after the shooting, the Richmond Fire Department confirmed that Lt. Berry had been a dedicated firefighter with the department for eight years. She was recently promoted to the Richmond Fire Marshals Office.

“Lt. Berry was a valued member of our Fire Department family and the community she served proudly since January 29, 2011,” a Facebook post stated.

Lt. Berry was a single-mother of three children.

In December 2019, Lt. Ashley Berry’s father, Waverly Berry, said his daughter shielded her 5-year-old son from the bullets when the shooting happened.

“I told (my grandson), ‘Your mother’s last act of love for you was to push you down,” said Waverly Berry. “That was for a reason- to save you… It could have been two people shot.”

On Aug. 8, Darrell Donnell Taylor Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges relating to Lt. Ashley Berry’s death, according to Hopewell Police.

Murder

Use of a Firearm While in the Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Building.

Taylor is now being held at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center on unrelated charges. He will be arraigned at a later date.

“This tragic incident occurred almost four years ago, and yet the officers and detectives working this investigation never gave up hope. This arrest serves as a reminder of our pledge to do everything in our power to solve crime within our city. We will never stop seeking justice for our victims,” Interim Police Chief Greg Taylor said in a statement Tuesday.

