Hope for Hawaii: Call 12 raises over $23K for Red Cross relief efforts

(CNN, KGMB, KHNL, STATE OF HAWAII, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, TWITTER.COM, FEMA, ALAN DICKAR, TMX, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, HAWAII DEPT. OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The death toll continues to rise in Hawaii after fires ripped through Lahaina last week. The images coming out of the area are heartbreaking, and many people across Central Virginia are looking for ways to help.

On Monday afternoon, our Call 12 lines were staffed by volunteers from the American Red Cross to take donations for the victims in Hawaii who have lost everything.

Altogether, Call 12 raised $23,500 for those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires.

