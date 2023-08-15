Hope for Hawaii: Call 12 raises over $23K for Red Cross relief efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The death toll continues to rise in Hawaii after fires ripped through Lahaina last week. The images coming out of the area are heartbreaking, and many people across Central Virginia are looking for ways to help.

On Monday afternoon, our Call 12 lines were staffed by volunteers from the American Red Cross to take donations for the victims in Hawaii who have lost everything.

Altogether, Call 12 raised $23,500 for those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires.

