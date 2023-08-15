Here’s the second group of artists to be featured in 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival has announced its second group of artists ahead of the popular event’s return this fall.

The event returns to downtown Richmond’s riverfront Oct. 13-15.

Additional artists to be featured include:

Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel): West Point, Mississippi

Cheres (Ukrainian): New York, New York

Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance): Onondaga Nation, New York

Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B): New Orleans, Louisiana

Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho): Veracruz, Mexico

Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance): Lake Sebu, Philippines

Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean): Brockton, Massachusetts

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco): Lafayette, Louisiana

Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music): St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time): Springfield, Missouri

“Once again, the Richmond Folk Festival offers something for everyone, from acclaimed and groundbreaking bluegrass, New Orleans funk, and classical Indian artists to downhome gospel and blues performers deserving of wider acclaim,” said Blaine Waide, associate director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

