Forecast: Hot and Humid with Scattered Mainly PM Storms Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day of high heat and humidity before a little relief arrives Wednesday

Tuesday: A spotty storm possible before sunrise. Otherwise, partly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible, especially south and east of Richmond. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A slight drop in humidity! *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity! Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

