Forecast: Hot and Humid with Scattered Mainly PM Storms Today

Afternoon storms could be strong to severe, especially south and east of Richmond
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Ros Runner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day of high heat and humidity before a little relief arrives Wednesday

Tuesday: A spotty storm possible before sunrise. Otherwise, partly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible, especially south and east of Richmond. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A slight drop in humidity! *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity! Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

