First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible this afternoon

By Ros Runner and Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As a cold front moves into the area from the northwest on Tuesday afternoon, scattered strong to possibly severe storms will develop in advance of that front. The focus for storms will be in areas along and east of I-95 and I-85 in eastern and southern Virginia.

The Storm Prediction Center recently expanded the SLIGHT RISK area or level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms to now include all of the Richmond area. With a larger section of our viewing area covered by this SLIGHT RISK area, we now designate this afternoon and evening as a First Alert Weather Day to ensure that this part of our region remains weather aware.

While not everyone is going to see a severe storm today and the storms will be scattered in nature, where they do develop in this hot and humid airmass, they would have the potential to strengthen and produce strong to damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and torrential rainfall. Also an isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out, but this is a low risk at this time. The time frame to watch for storms in this area would be from 2pm to 10pm.

Here is what the radar may look like by early evening as of 7pm. Keep in mind, this a model projection and is not gospel, but it gives you the idea that the best chance of seeing these storms in our area today will be from Richmond and points south and east.

We will continue to monitor this closely and keep you posted with future updates.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

