Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Central Virginia raises $23,500 to help Hawaii fire victims

On Monday, volunteers from the American Red Cross staffed Call 12, raising $23,500 for the relief efforts.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From thousands of miles away, Central Virginia is showing its love for the victims in Hawaii.

On Monday, volunteers from the American Red Cross staffed Call 12, raising $23,500 for the relief efforts.

Christy Carneal with the American Red Cross says right now, seven Virginia Red Cross volunteers are in Hawaii - with more on standby to go.

Meanwhile, our parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring “Hope for Hawaii.”

Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui. (Gray Media Group, Inc.)

100 percent of donations will go to help those affected by the disaster. Just text Fire Relief to 5-1-5-5 to donate.

If you still want to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
ESCAPED INMATE ON THE RUN - NASEEM ROULACK
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

Latest News

On Monday, volunteers from the American Red Cross staffed Call 12, raising $23,500 for the...
Central Virginia raises $23,500 to help Hawaii fire victims
Chesterfield Schools prepares to welcome students back to class on Aug. 21.
‘We’re over 99 percent staffed:’ Chesterfield superintendent discusses recruitment efforts for new school year
A woman is going out of her way to do whatever it takes to keep kids safe in the community.
Woman uses own money to keep summer camp open for low income children
On Aug. 8, Darrell Donnell Taylor Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on charges relating to Lt....
Hopewell man indicted on 2019 murder of Richmond Fire Lieutenant