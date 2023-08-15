Central Virginia raises $23,500 to help Hawaii fire victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From thousands of miles away, Central Virginia is showing its love for the victims in Hawaii.

On Monday, volunteers from the American Red Cross staffed Call 12, raising $23,500 for the relief efforts.

Christy Carneal with the American Red Cross says right now, seven Virginia Red Cross volunteers are in Hawaii - with more on standby to go.

Meanwhile, our parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring “Hope for Hawaii.”

Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui. (Gray Media Group, Inc.)

100 percent of donations will go to help those affected by the disaster. Just text Fire Relief to 5-1-5-5 to donate.

If you still want to help, click here.

